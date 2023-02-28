Morocco star Achraf Hakimi accused of rape

A young woman has come forward with allegations of rape against Morocco and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi, according to Le Parisien,

Although the victim chose not to file a formal legal complaint when asked by authorities if she wished to do so, the prosecutor’s office have opened an investigation anyway due to what they consider to be grave nature of the circumstances and the evidence presented to them.

On Sunday, February 26th, the victim, a 23-year-old woman from Fontenay-sous-Bois in the Parisian suburbs, went to a local police station to report that she had been sexually assaulted by Hakimi.

The police officer on duty reportedly immediately notified his superiors at both local and regional police headquarters due to the severity of accusations.

The Créteil prosecutor’s office initially took up the case, but it has since been transferred to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office because the incident reportedly took place in Boulogne-Billancourt, the same neighbourhood as where the club’s stadium, the Parc des Princes, is situated.

The investigation is still in progress, and progresses based on the victim’s statement. She has not yet been questioned by the investigators.

According to Le Parisien, interactions between the victim and Hakimi run back to January 16th when the Moroccan and the victim had a conversation on Instagram.

On Saturday, February 25th, the victim allegedly went to Hakimi’s home in Boulogne, taking an Uber that he had ordered for her.

Once there, things reportedly escalated as the victim alleged that Hakimi kissed her on the mouth, lifted up her clothes, and kissed her breasts despite her asking him not to and protesting.

The accusations also extend to digital penetration, i.e. Hakimi penetrating the woman with his fingers.

The victim was finally able to free herself by pushing Hakimi away with her foot and alleged to have sent a text message to a friend, who came to pick her up, according to her testimony.

As of now, no charges have been filed against Hakimi and PSG are yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Hakimi was not involved in PSG’s match against Marseille and according to social media was alone in Paris, whilst his wife and two children holiday in Dubai.

