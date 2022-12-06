Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach quarterfinals

Morocco ensured Africa continues to be represented at the Qatar 2022 World Cup by pulling off yet another upset to beat fancied Spain 3-0 on penalties in a tense last 16 match at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and captain Sergio Busquets all miss penalties for Spain as Morocco goalie Yacine Bono emerged the hero with two saves.

And Paris St Germain right-back, Achraf Hakimi, cool as ice, slotted calmly to settle the contest 3-0.

Morocco will face the winner of the last round of 16 tie between Portugal and Switzerland in quarter-finals on Saturday.

