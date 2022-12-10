Morocco beat Portugal to make World Cup history

Morocco became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final and ended the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the first half, leaping highest to beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball and heading in to spark pandemonium at Al Thumama Stadium.

The North African side’s supporters populated most of the venue and joyously celebrated their breakthrough moment on the global stage.

Ronaldo came off the bench in the 50th minute to equal the men’s all-time appearance record of 196 in international matches, but he could not drag his side back into the contest.

Morocco will face England or France in the last four.

