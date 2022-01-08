Morgan Freeman Pays Sidney Poitier a Touching Tribute: “Sidney Was My Inspiration, My Guiding Light, My Friend.”

Morgan Freeman has taken to his Twitter to share a touching tribute in the memory of his friend, Sidney Poitier, who died yesterday at the age of 94.

Recall that Poitier’s death was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, and the cause of his death has yet to be made public.

Poitier was famous for his iconic roles including, “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “Uptown Saturday Night.”

And in his tribute to the late legend, Morgan Freeman said: “Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend. Sending love to Joanna and his family.”

See his post:

Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend. Sending love to Joanna and his family. pic.twitter.com/0UzVIyeJZV — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 7, 2022

