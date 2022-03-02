Morgan Freeman Announces Davido’s Upcoming O2 Arena Concert

Davido has enlisted the services Hollywood legend, Morgan Freeman regarding his upcoming “We Rise By Lifting Others” concert scheduled to hold at O2 Arena, London.

The singer shared a promotional video on anticipation of his concert slated for March 5, 2022 with the is a famous Hollywood legend lending his voice to the voice-over.

This is a rather huge feat as Freeman has been the voice-over for corporations like Netflix and comedian Dave Chappelle.

He is also famous for playing God in the movie ‘Evan Almighty’ and his role in the critically acclaimed movie , ‘Shawshank Redemption’.

Davido is expected to pack the London O2 arena for his concert on the Saturday, March 5th 2022 and his fans were invited to stream his music live on UduX.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...