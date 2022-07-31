More than 5 governors, other leaders working for Obi – LP

As the 2023 elections gather steam, the Labour Party has said more than five governors and other leaders are supporting its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bashiru Apapa made this known in Ado Ekiti during a sensitisation programme for LP members at the weekend.

Apapa, who said Obi’s presidential bid was daily receiving overt and covert support across the nation, said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are afraid of Obi’s recent popularity.

“There are some people who you may not believe are coming up to support Obi; some leaders up to heads of state are in support of Obi,” he said.

“Many governors, more than five of them, are supporting the party underneath. We don’t want to mention their names for now.

“It is because of the popularity of the LP now that everybody is embracing the party; definitely, the APC and PDP are afraid.”

