More Families Reject Travis Scott’s Offer to Cover Funeral Expenses of Astroworld Victims

More families have said no to Travis Scott after the rapper reached out to them with the offer to cover the funeral expenses of their beloveds who died at the tragic Astroworld Festival in Texas.

Recall that the first family to reject his offer was the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who died days after he and his father Treston were trampled on the festival ground.

Now, according to Rolling Stone, the attorneys for the families of 21-year-old friends Jacob Jurinek and Franco Patino, 21-year-old Axel Acosta, and 14-year-old John Hilgert have all come forward to say that their clients have rejected Scott’s offer.

“It was not an offer [the Hilgerts] were going to seriously consider,” Richard Mithoff said on behalf of John Hilgert’s family. “Of all the things this case is about, that’s the least of any concern. This family is set on making change and ensuring this never happens at a concert again. I find offering to pay for funerals frankly demeaning and really inappropriate to the magnitude of the tragedy that unfolded.”

Philip Corboy, the attorney for the Jurinek and Patino families, said that after a brief conversation with Scott’s new lawyer, they felt that the offer of covering the funeral expenses was merely the artist “trying to lessen the public outcry on his case.”

Corboy continued, “If he’s trying to impress upon the families that he’s sincere and has concern for them and realize that funerals can be expensive, what Scott’s team did is not the way to do it… You don’t get a piece of paper in the mail from a lawyer in Beverly Hills who says he represents Travis Scott. These families are raw right now; that lacks any personal touch.”

