Morayo Afolabi-Brown Advises Women to Go Into Marriage with A Long Term Exit Plan

Morayo Afolabi-Brown doesn’t think any man is worth having a high blood pressure for.

The media personality has advised women to go into marriages with a long-term exit plan in place, in case something changes on the marital journey.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, November 11, the ‘The View’ co-host said that some women need to know when to move on from relationships, adding that the decision is not easy but it is possible.

“This thing called marriage eh? Some women need a long term exit plan. You have got to know when to move. No man is worth high BP…It is not easy but possible.”

