Moon Knight Star, Gaspard Ulliel is Dead

Gaspard Ulliel has died following a head injury which occurred during a ski accident.

The French actor and star of Marvel’s upcoming new series, Moon Knight suffered the injury on Tuesday, January 18 on ski mountain in the Savoie region.

According to French news agency, Ulliel was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble, France after suffering a head injury on a ski mountain in the Savoie region on Tuesday. His family, via his agent, told AFP on Wednesday that he later succumbed to his injuries.

In addition to his role as Midnight Man in the highly anticipated Moon Knight series, which released its first trailer on Monday, Ulliel is known for starring in French films.

He also served as the face of Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel and appeared in an advertisement for the brand alongside director Martin Scorsese in 2010.

He has won two César awards, the French equivalent of an Oscar — one for best actor in 2017 for his role in It’s Only the End of The World and the other for most promising actor in 2004 after starring in A Very Long Engagement.

Born in the suburbs of Paris in 1984, Ulliel began acting at a young age and starred in various made-for-TV movies during the 1990s and early 2000s.

