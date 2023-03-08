Search
Emmanuel Offor
Montgomery appointed UK high commissioner to Nigeria

News

The United Kingdom Government has appointed Richard Montgomery as the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

The UK government announced his appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

Montgomery succeeds Catriona Laing who has been the UK’s representative in Nigeria since November 2018.

His past experiences includes Counsellor (development) and Head of Office, Department for International Development (DFID), Abuja, from 2009-2013.

He has also held executive development roles in Zambia, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan.

His most recent post was the UK executive director for the World Bank Group in Washington.

He has a Ph.D in social anthropology from the University of Cambridge, alongside other research-related qualifications from GKW Consult Mannheim and Manchester University.

Montgomery is expected to begin his new role in April 2023.

