Monday, December 6, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Monique Shares Hilarious Video of Her Wig Coming Off During Dance

Monique has made a lot of people laugh over the years with her comedy and acting but we are sure she doesn’t mean to do same with her real life.

The actress who has continued on her fitness journey after losing a tremendous amount of weight, shared a hilarious video from one of her workout sessions.

Monique who lives to incorporate a fun and energetic dance routine to her exercise, posted a clip of herself hard at work with her trainer.

During the intense workout, her wig came off and was right in front of her face but she didn’t stop, she sojourned on like nothing happened.

