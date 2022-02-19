Mo’Nique Says Tyler Perry Regrets How He Treated Her, Says She Recorded the Conversation

Mo’Nique has added a new detail to her much-publicized beef with Tyler Perry.

Speaking with the folks at Turnt Out with TS Madison, the actress/comedian was asked about her claims that she was “blackballed.” Recall that she had accused Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels of tarnishing her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.

Now, she says that ten years after that messy affair, Perry called to make peace; he allegedly regrets the way he treated her and confirmed he had every intention to publicly apologize.

Mo’Nique says she recorded that conversation, and show host Madison claimed she had heard it.

“Mo’Nique is telling the truth,” the host said.

She further added that she played the tape for Kevin Hart and the Rev. Al Sharpton, who she claims asked Perry to contact Mo’Nique once again. Perry initially refused but agreed on two conditions: her husband/manager could not be involved and she must apologize to him and Oprah over the “blackball” claims.

“Now that was recent,” Mo’Nique said. “So, as I sit here with you, and you say, ‘Wait a minute. I heard that man say he was wrong and was going to apologize.’ Well that’s turned into, ‘I’ll meet with you—not with your husband—and now you have to apologize to me.’ How does that happen? I’ll tell you how.”

“Oftentimes when it comes to a Black woman speaking up and speaking out, it goes unheard until she dies. Then once she dies, then we go back and say, ‘Well, she was right,’ and ‘let’s make a movie about it.’” she continued. “See, I can give you their names: Eartha Kitt. I can give you their names: Hazel Scott. I can give you their names: Fannie Lou Hamer. I can give you their names: Hattie McDaniel. All of those women took a stand, and all of those women left here heartbroken, unhealthy, looking at a community saying, ‘Y’all know I’m right, but why won’t anybody say anything?’”

Watch her:

