Mo’Nique Apologises for Insulting D.L. Hughley’s Family But Means “Every Motherf*cking Thing” She Said About the Actor

Mo’Nique agrees that she shouldn’t have dragged D.L. Hughley’s family into their feud and has apologised for this.

The duo has been going at it for weeks now following contract drama (read about the dispute here) and to clap back at the actor, Mo’Nique mentioned his daughter’s sexual assault. She has now apologised after people said she crossed a line that should not have been crossed.

And so, while performing at the Duke Energy Center of Performing Arts in Raleigh in North Carolina, she apologized to his family.

“I’d like to consider myself a woman of honor,” she said onstage. “So I’ve got to do something right now publicly, that I did publicly. And when I fuck something up, I’ve got to fix it up. So I’m going to take care of that right now before I go any motherfucking further. To D.L. Hughley’s family, I want to publicly apologize if I hurt anyone’s feelings.”

She added, “I want to publicly apologize to his wife, his babies, if I hurt their feelings because that was never my goddamn intention. I never meant to hurt their feelings.”

But about him, she said: “Oh, but that n***a D.L., I meant every motherfucking thing I said.”

Watch her:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...