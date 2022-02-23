Monica Denise Calls Out Employee Who Dived into Her Pool

Monica Denise feels that folks are messing with her because she isn’t pulling her gangsta on them.

The singer shared a video captured on her CCTV camera where a man she had employed to fix the leak in her yard, took time off the work he was paid to do only to have himself a nice swim in her pool.

The mother of three said,

“LISTEN People been testing my gangsta ALL MONTH! He supposed to be working on the leak in the yard and dived in my sh*t like I claim him on my taxes! LOL People better stop playing in my face before the original gremlin come out. #WordtoYak.”

