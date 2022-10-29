Monica Addresses Claims that She’s Dating Kodak Black

Monica has seemingly addressed the claims making rounds that she is in a relationship with Kodak Black.

The rumour started after she was seen stepping into a Maybach. “On a date kinda nervous,” she captioned the post, alongside a winking emoji. And shortly after, she posted the photo of herself holding a Birkin bag, which appeared to be a birthday gift from the rapper. “THANK YOUUUUU @kodakblack,” she captioned the photo.

Kodak Black & Monica went on a date last night & she’s trending on social media. pic.twitter.com/vZypnlUMfD — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 25, 2022

This triggered claims that they are dating, and she has now shut it down.

Posting on her Twitter, she said, referring to Kodak by his real name, Bill Kapri:

“Bill & Shimmy My Heart. They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating! I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL. I’m gonna FOREVER love support & encourage them! They don’t play about me.”

In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, “Life’s too short and so is my attention span for foolishness lmao.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...