Money Laundering: Absence of Judge stalls Fayose’s trial

The trial of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was on Monday stalled before a Federal High Court Lagos as the trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke was said to be attending a conference.

The court registrar hinted that a new date would now be agreed on by the parties in due course.

Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N6.9 billion fraud and money laundering.

He was first arraigned on Oct. 22. 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatotegun, alongside his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail on Oct. 24, 2018, in the sum of N50 million with sureties in like sum.

The defendant, was, however, subsequently, re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on July 2, 2019, after the case was withdrawn from Justice Olatoregun, following a petition by the EFCC against the judge.

He had also pleaded not guilty to the charges and was allowed to continue on the earlier bail granted, while the case was adjourned for trial.

