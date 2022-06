Mercy Eke is a dream in white, and everyone can’t stop talking about how good she looks in the immaculate color.

The actress-reality TV star took social media to share new photos of herself in a white, flowing pantsuit, the look complete with black accouterments.

“Cos when u already won wtf is a race?” she captioned the photos, adding that her looks were styled by Mz Flora Shaw.

Check out the photos that have got everyone falling in love with her again:

