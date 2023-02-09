Monalisa Chinda Implores Folks to Pray for Protection Always as She Reveals Plot to Harm Her

Monalisa Chinda has urged her fans and supporters to always pray for divine protection as she recounted a plot to harm her by a close friend.

The actress and mother of one, took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, February 8, to share the experience.

In a series of posts, she noted that she had been out, dining with this said person, not knowing that this was an enemy.

“Flash back Wednesday. On this day, I had no idea I was dinning with the enemy.

“As innocent as I was, the witch couldn’t understand why I am so blessed.

“Listen people! Always pray for God to open your eyes beyond the physical realm, Pray for divine protection always.

“In the case of this person’s experience, it is a mix of envy, entitlement, taking one for granted, unnecessary malice which of course came out of greed and witchcraft and uncalled for wickedness which led to her undoing, exposure and now legal issues.”

