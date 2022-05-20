Friday, May 20, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Moments From Davido and DaBaby’s Outing on the Streets of Lagos

DaBaby shot their video on the streets of Lagos and everyone is already talking about it.

The American rapper joined the Nigerian superstar on a flight to Nigeria, his first visit to the country, and has been sharing his joy with the people he meets on the streets of Lagos.

There is a clip of him spraying money for passersby who stopped to watch them.

Then, there are clips from the BTS of the video, his moves on the streets, especially of the people who gave money to.

Check them out:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: