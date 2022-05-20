Moments From Davido and DaBaby’s Outing on the Streets of Lagos

DaBaby shot their video on the streets of Lagos and everyone is already talking about it.

The American rapper joined the Nigerian superstar on a flight to Nigeria, his first visit to the country, and has been sharing his joy with the people he meets on the streets of Lagos.

There is a clip of him spraying money for passersby who stopped to watch them.

Then, there are clips from the BTS of the video, his moves on the streets, especially of the people who gave money to.

Check them out:

Dababy blended with streets one time. pic.twitter.com/dF06zRzzO6 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 18, 2022

Davido and Dababy repping the culture❤️ pic.twitter.com/BTM6l7kh4a — jethromike0007😈🌹 (@jethromike007) May 19, 2022

Davido got Dababy rocking a traditional attire 😂 — What tribe owns this look? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6lwhgCG8kl — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) May 19, 2022

Dababy in Lagos and he bought pop-corn and gave the guy $100😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OFPclB4qak — Khalid (@Mosuuro) May 16, 2022

