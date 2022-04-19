Moment Video Shows DJ Khaled Got Kicked Off Basketball Court for Shooting Airball at Hawks-Heat Game

DJ Khaled was escorted off the basketball court by a security guard on Sunday and told to return to his courtside seat during Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

Per TMZ, the producer apparently walked onto the court during a break in the action, grabbed a ball, stood at the top of the key, and took a shot that caught nothing but air.

This came after Miami heat won 115-91 victory over the Hawks and analysis of the match showed that the winning team shot 52.4 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc. And so Khaled tried his hand at the shot. And failed.

See the moment security told him to return to his seat.

