Moment Abba Kyari’s Wife Was Carried Out After Collapsing in the Courtroom: Video

Vanguard News is reporting that the wife of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, fainted in the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to the outlet, a witness said she “slumped…after trial Justice Emeka Nwite deferred ruling on applications that DCP Kyari and six other persons facing drug trafficking charge with him, filed to be released on bail pending the determination of the case against them.”

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, were leading Kyari and the others away from the court premises when this happened.

Watch the video:

Video: Panic as Abba Kyari’s wife slumped in court pic.twitter.com/4gSkqH1jiN — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) March 14, 2022

