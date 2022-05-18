Mohammed Fada assumes office as NYSC DG

The newly-appointed Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Mohammed Fada, will assume office today.

Fada’s appointment was approved by The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Tuesday.

Fada, who is from Yobe State, would take over from Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim after his two-term tenure.

A source who pleaded anonymity said there would be a farewell parade to be held in Ibrahim’s honour on Wednesday (today) in Abuja after which there would be a formal handover.

“The Federal Government has appointed a new Director-General for the NYSC; he is Brigadier General Mohammed Fada from Yobe State. He was in NYSC office on Tuesday and was briefed by the outgoing DG, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

“After the farewell parade, Ibrahim will come, hand over and leave,” the source said, as per ThePunch.

