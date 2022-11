Moet Abebe has noted her disgust at men who feel a woman owes them sex after they treat her to a few dates.

The media personality took to her Instagram page to vent as she called out the warped thinking and sense of entitlement most men pander about.

In her angry post, Moet wrote, “I repeat!!!!!!! No woman owes you sex becos you took her out on a date it few dates!!! Wtaf???? What type of warped thinking is that??? The entitlement!!! The audacity!!! Is making my blood boil.”

