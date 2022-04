Moet Abebe cannot believe that is has become a sort of issue for a female in Nigeria to own dogs.

The media personality laughed off the ludicrous news going round that many females that keep dogs in Lekki engage in beastiality..

Moet Abebe shared her thoughts on the subject via her Instagram stories.

“Now owning a dog as a female is a problem… It means you are (I can’t even say the word cos it’s just so disgusting)… Nawa… This country won’t kill me.

