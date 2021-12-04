Moet Abebe Hails In Edo for Surrogacy Decision

Moet Abebe is highly impressed with Ini Edo and her decision to have a child by herself.

The media personality took to her Instagram stories to hail the actress , noting that that decision to use sperm donor as opposed to having a baby daddy guarantees peace of mind.

“Oh wow!!! Love this!!! She had a daughter through surrogacy and used a donor to father the child…my respect for her has gone up, Yo!!! Seriously who says a woman can’t make her own family? Independently…like if you want peace of mind and no baby daddy drama this is the way to go yo….very interesting…,” she wrote.

