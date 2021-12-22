Wednesday, December 22, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Modupe Alakija’s Succint Letter to the Ikoyi Club Stirs Hilarious Reactions

Modupe Alakija, the husband of the billionaire businesswoman Folorunsho Alakija, has replied to the board of the Ikoyi Club after he got suspended for beating up an Indian man.

In case you missed the drama: the Indian apparently confronted Alakija for not wearing a mask and then proceeded to make a video record of him, prompting the Nigerian to lunge at him in an effort to retrieve the recording device.

Yesterday, we reported that Modupe Alakijia has been suspended by the club. He has since responded and the letter is public.

In the letter, he informed the club that he told the Indian to “fuck off,” and when the man recorded him, he “held,” his shirt because the man was a “busy body.”

The letter is succinct and funny and has since stirred reactions on Twitter.

See the reactions:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: