Modupe Alakija’s Succint Letter to the Ikoyi Club Stirs Hilarious Reactions

Modupe Alakija, the husband of the billionaire businesswoman Folorunsho Alakija, has replied to the board of the Ikoyi Club after he got suspended for beating up an Indian man.

In case you missed the drama: the Indian apparently confronted Alakija for not wearing a mask and then proceeded to make a video record of him, prompting the Nigerian to lunge at him in an effort to retrieve the recording device.

Yesterday, we reported that Modupe Alakijia has been suspended by the club. He has since responded and the letter is public.

In the letter, he informed the club that he told the Indian to “fuck off,” and when the man recorded him, he “held,” his shirt because the man was a “busy body.”

The letter is succinct and funny and has since stirred reactions on Twitter.

See the reactions:

Nigerian billionaire (or at least husband of billionaire) is suspended from exclusive club for beating up an Indian guy. I very much enjoyed this letter he wrote to defend himself pic.twitter.com/5kfy8D8E25 — tyro (@DoubleEph) December 22, 2021

‘I decided to hold his shirt in order to stop him from absconding and taking my pictures away with him’ These billionaires are just us but they have money — Alex Ikechukwu (@_UncleAlex) December 22, 2021

"In reply to his crude and unethical manner, I told him to fuck off and mind his own business." Such a badly behaved fellow 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AldH9RAXOu — Abubakar (@IAtalkspace) December 22, 2021

“I told him to fuck off”

🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣.

“I held his shirt” In other words, as I don beat am, Wetin una wan do? https://t.co/xbV8DwMNA0 — Nnamdi (@nadisodogwu) December 22, 2021

The closing of the letter 😄 No pretence of sending best/kind/warm regards, baba say na 'End.' https://t.co/3T0L1Jq3qH — ʏօʊʀ dαddy'ѕ мαιɴ cнιc ||Cᴴᴬᴿᵀᴱᴿᴱᴰ ᴮᴬᴺᴰᴵᵀ🕊 (@_mrsmalaprop) December 22, 2021

It's the "I told him to fuck off and mind his business" for me. LMAOOOOO https://t.co/ElLWXKnT4F — Hadiza ❤️ (@folacrown11) December 22, 2021

The last time a letter gave me this type of laugh was the one the Private Jet guy wrote about Naira Marley and his crew 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AnrWNRWyA4 — Fola Olatunji-David (@folasanwo) December 22, 2021

