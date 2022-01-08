Mocheddah Details Struggle with Breastfeeding After Welcoming Daughter

Mocheddah Olateru-Olagbegi is sharing her experience with breastfeeding and her mental health after welcoming her daughter in the latter part of 2021.

The singer and fashion/beauty influencer revealed that she struggled with Breastfeeding and her mental health after childbirth.

Mocheddah pointed out that her mental health and breast feeding weren’t a great pair so she had to do what was best for herself and take a break from it for a bit and this made her milk supply dry up.

“I struggled with my milk supply the first week after birth was hard; trying to get the baby to latch, being new at this, and being unable to sit because of stitches and hemorrhoids.

Trying to re-lactate has been a struggle and she could hardly produce an ounce in a whole day but things are getting better as she showed off a photo of breast milk she pumped in a bottle after trying to on Thursday.

She added that she is staying hydrated, massaging her breasts and pumping several times in a day to get her supply back up.

“Staying happy for myself and baby T is what’s important to me, so I’ll keep trying to up my milk supply for as long as my mental health permits me,” she concluded.

