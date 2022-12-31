Search
MOBO Award-Winning Artist, Calledout Music, Announces His 2023 “Love in London” Concert

Shortly after the release of his thanksgiving and last single of the year “ Ese”, MOBO award-winning singer/songwriter and producer, CalledOut Music, announces his Live In London concert, billed to take place on March 4, 2023.

CalledOut Music who took to his social media platform, Instagram on the 29th of December to announce his concert caused a considerable stir among his music lovers, triggering a series of incredible engagements on his Instagramaccount.

With the sale of the Early Bird tickets coming to an end today, December 31, 2022, the soft-spoken talent says: “It’s only ‘impossible’ until it happens & I’m going to come back to this post when it happens. CalledOut Live In London, March 4”.

Multiple Award-Winning Artist CalledOut Music has had a stunning 2022 — from the announcement of his first single of the year “ Hold On Me”, to the release of his third studio album “My Beautiful Reality”, to his international tour which took place in different cities around the world including Ottawa and Toronto, Canada; Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, France and London, UK,and finally, wrapping up the year with his “Live In London” concert.

Fans can order their tickets, using the link HERE.

