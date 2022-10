Mo Abudu’s latest cinematic offering and original feature film ‘Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman’, will enjoy a limited cinema run.

The film which received great reviews since its showing at the Toronto International Film Festival, is set to drop on Netflix on November 24.

CEO of EbonyLife Films, Abudu has however revealed that the film will see a limited cinema run at the EbonyLife Cinemas in Victoria Island from October 28 to November 4.

