Mo Abudu Bags Appointment from Harvard Business School, Becomes Executive Fellow

Mo Abudu has bagged an appointment with the prestigious Harvard Business School.

The founder of Ebonylife group announced that she has been made an Executive Fellow of the institution via her Instagram page on Saturday, October 1.

Sharing photos, Mo said, it is an honour to take up the appointment which started on Friday, September 30. She added that the appointment is part-time for an agreed period and that she remains the CEO of the EbonyLife Group.

“I’m excited to let you know that I have accepted an appointment from Harvard Business School, as an Executive Fellow. Officially, I started my fellowship yesterday, September 30th! The Executive Fellows Program leverages the expertise of outstanding practitioners, including alumni, each of whom partners with HBS faculty members to bring their experience in business into the MBA program and the School.”

“Truly, it is an honour and a privilege for me to take up this appointment as an HBS Executive Fellow and to share experiences. My primary focus will be on research, with some instruction and advisory/coaching for MBA students.”

