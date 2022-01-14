Mo Abudu Addresses ‘Chief Daddy 2’ Criticisms and Controversy in New Video: Watch

Mo Abudu has shared a new video in which she addressed fans who were disappointed with the sequel to the famous movie, Chief Daddy.

In her clip, she appreciated the feedback and reactions. “They are constructive for me and my team,” she said, adding that they will continue to make better movies and have expanded their teams because of this.

“I thank you for your impassioned feedback,” she said. “We welcome honest and constructive feedback.”

However, she noted that what they do not welcome are “insults, trolling, and abuse,” adding that they will restrict access to their pages when people do this to them.

See her video:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...