MMA Fighter Victoria Lee Dies at 18

Rising MMA fighter, Victoria Lee has died at 18.

The death of the Hawai’i native known as “the prodigy,” was confirmed by her sister Angela Lee.

Angela took to her Instagram and wrote the following about her sister: “On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through…It is incredibly difficult to say this…Our Victoria passed away.”

Angela continued, “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma/aunty to Ava and Alia. We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same.”

It’s reported that the Victoria was the young child of three — besides Angela, she has a brother, Christian Lee. All three siblings have competed in mixed martial arts, with Christian currently standing as a double champion in the ONE competitions. Also, Angela is the current ONE women’s atomweight champion. As for Victoria, she signed with ONE Championship in 2020, when she was only 16 years of age. In February 2021, she made her professional debut and beat Sunisa Srisan by submission. Victoria went on to win each of her three fights in ONE. A cause of death has yet to be released.

