MKO Abiola Pitch Invasion: FIFA sanctions Nigeria

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee on Monday imposed sanctions on Nigeria for the misconduct of its fans during the world cup qualifying tie in Abuja on May 29.

Nigerian fans had vandalised facilities at the MKO Abiola National Stadium following Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana which ended Nigeria’s bid to qualify for the global football tournament scheduled to start in November 2022 in Qatar.

The world football ruling body in a statement on its official website detailed the reason for these sanctions as “order and security at matches (failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects”.

“In line with FIFA’s zero-tolerance stance against discrimination and violence in football, a number of member associations have been punished due to the abusive behaviour by their respective supporters,” the communique also read.

It also imposed a 150,000 Swiss Franc (N63,996,216.90) fine on Nigeria as a result of the unruly behaviour of its fans, and one match without spectators.

