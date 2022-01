Congratulations to MJ Rodriguez!

Last night, the “Pose” actress took home a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama, and it was for her role as housemother and nurse Blanca on the FX show “Pose.”

This milestone also makes it the first time in history that a transgender actor would win a Golden Globe. Also, it was the Golden Globe win for “Pose,” which premiered in 2018.

