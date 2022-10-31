Miyetti Allah accuses Ortom of criminal profiling of members

The National Executive Council (NEC) of one of the umbrella bodies of herdsmen in Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has called on security agencies to investigate the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom for what it called the continued criminal profiling of its members in the state.

In an address to newsmen on Monday after its expanded NEC meeting in Abuja the National Secretary of the association, Saleh Alhassan, said its members are not responsible for insecurity in the country as believed in certain quarters.

The NEC, also among other things, directed its Political Awareness and Mobilisation Directorate to embark on massive enlightenment of its members on voter education and participation in the 2023 general elections.

Ortom had on Tuesday withdrawn his support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar over alleged hate speech and profiling of Benue people.

