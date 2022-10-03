Missy Elliott Shocking Weight Loss Stirs Major Conversation

Missy Elliott took to her social media to share a new photo of herself and this has got many people talking.

The rap legend shared a photo in which she talks about hiking and drinking water, and this caused a stir because of how different she looks.

“I hike every morning🏃🏾‍♀️ but the biggest thing for me is I try to make sure I drank a few bottles of water each day💧😊,” she wrote, adding, “I feel it helps ya health & my skin feel more hydrated.”

On Instagram, people couldn’t resist commenting on her body, and on Twitter, fans wondered if she really is the person in the photograph.

Check her out:

See the reactions:

I thought this was somebody teenage kid fr https://t.co/KMPJmv2s6U — Krystal (@KrazyAzzK) October 3, 2022

No way thats Missy https://t.co/oc0nWeCGrQ — The A Word (@austrumental) October 3, 2022

Man I thought Missy had a daughter 😩😭😭😭 https://t.co/nzK7JzKV2Z — Willis (Whatchutalmbout) (@Willis_MadeThat) October 3, 2022

She really aged backwards https://t.co/x5Bujr3yma — Almost Ugly (@PickleMamaa) October 3, 2022

