Monday, October 3, 2022
Missy Elliott Shocking Weight Loss Stirs Major Conversation

Missy Elliott took to her social media to share a new photo of herself and this has got many people talking.

The rap legend shared a photo in which she talks about hiking and drinking water, and this caused a stir because of how different she looks.

“I hike every morning🏃🏾‍♀️ but the biggest thing for me is I try to make sure I drank a few bottles of water each day💧😊,” she wrote, adding, “I feel it helps ya health & my skin feel more hydrated.”

On Instagram, people couldn’t resist commenting on her body, and on Twitter, fans wondered if she really is the person in the photograph.

Check her out:

See the reactions:

