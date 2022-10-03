Missy Elliott Shocking Weight Loss Stirs Major Conversation

Missy Elliott took to her social media to share a new photo of herself and this has got many people talking.
The rap legend shared a photo in which she talks about hiking and drinking water, and this caused a stir because of how different she looks.
“I hike every morning🏃🏾♀️ but the biggest thing for me is I try to make sure I drank a few bottles of water each day💧😊,” she wrote, adding, “I feel it helps ya health & my skin feel more hydrated.”
On Instagram, people couldn’t resist commenting on her body, and on Twitter, fans wondered if she really is the person in the photograph.
Check her out:
See the reactions:
I thought this was somebody teenage kid fr https://t.co/KMPJmv2s6U
— Krystal (@KrazyAzzK) October 3, 2022
No way thats Missy https://t.co/oc0nWeCGrQ
— The A Word (@austrumental) October 3, 2022
Man I thought Missy had a daughter 😩😭😭😭 https://t.co/nzK7JzKV2Z
— Willis (Whatchutalmbout) (@Willis_MadeThat) October 3, 2022
She really aged backwards https://t.co/x5Bujr3yma
— Almost Ugly (@PickleMamaa) October 3, 2022