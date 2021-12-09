Missing plumber turns up in ritualist’s den

A plumber who was declared missing by family members some days ago, has been found in a suspected ritualists’ den.

Saheed Baruwa, 30, who was preparing to get married this month, was declared missing by family members in Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The deceased was found late on Wednesday around Sasa Road, Oke- Baale area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

A family member, who spoke anonymously, said that Baruwa was kidnapped alongside three others around Osunjela area.

He explained that the plumber left home for work on Tuesday, December 7 after receiving a call from a yet-to-be-identified person who required his services.

According to him, “Baruwa disclosed that on getting to where he was invited to work, he became unconscious and did not know exactly where they were taking him to.

“He told us they were four in their captivity. His phone was seized and all applications on the phone were deactivated.

“He, however, was later set free along Ibokun road.”

