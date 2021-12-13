Harnaaz Sandhu of India Has Been Crowned the 70th Miss Universe

Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu of India, who has been crowned the 70th Miss Universe.

The ceremony was held last night in the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat, and saw the Bollywood actress topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant.

The former Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, handed the crown to her successor.

THR adds: “The pageant included traditional displays of national costumes, swimwear and a series of interview questions to test contestants’ public speaking skills. The top 10 showed off intricately bedazzled full-length gowns in either gold, silver or bronze. The Philippines’ Beatrice Luigi Gomez wore an asymmetrical cut dress with one sleeve, highlighting a new tattoo she said “celebrates her womanhood.”

Check out her moments:

