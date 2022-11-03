Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Secretly Wed After Meeting at Pageant

Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico titleholders are newlyweds after secretly tying the knot.

Mariana Verala (Argentina) and Fabiola Valentín (Puerto Rico) revealed this via their Instagram pages earlier in the week.

The gorgeous couple revealed that they kept their relationship a secret since meeting at Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, back in 2020.

The both placed high in the pageant, beating out the other contestants to make it to the pageant’s top 10,. Both beauty queens remained close friends with each other — and what fans didn’t realize was they were secretly dating all along.

Finally announcing their love to the world, the couple shared matching Instagram posts that showed candid moments throughout their relationship. Eventually we see the sweet moment when they got engaged. They eventually wed on October 28 at a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...