Misconduct: Abuja court orders CCT Chairman Umar to appear before Senate

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a suit by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Yakubu Umar seeking to stop the Senate from probing him on alleged misconduct.

The Court held that as a public officer administering law, he is answerable to the Senate on moral standards.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo, in a judgment in the suit, ordered the CCT boss to go and appear before the Senate and answer questions on a public petition brought against him by an aggrieved citizen.

The judge held that his case seeking to stop the probe by the Senate lacked merit and was dismissed.

