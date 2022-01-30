Minnie Mouse Gets A Makeover, Ditches Iconic Dress for Pantsuit

For the first time ever, Minnie Mouse is getting a wardrobe change and we’re loving it

The Disney character known for her iconic polka dot dress, which she has worn for the entire century since her conception is trading it in for a pantsuit.

Minnie Mouse will be donning a blue and black polka dot, Stella McCartney pantsuit for the month of March!

According to @CNN, Minnie’s new look was created to commemorate International Women’s Day and the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris–both of which are celebrated next month. A press statement about the move said McCartney chose the design as an ode to “her legacy of female leadership” and women’s empowerment.

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart,” McCartney said. “We share the same values and what I love about Minnie is that she personifies happiness, self-expression.

The new outfit has caused quite a bit of a stir online. Are you onboard though?

