Minister booed during public function in Abuja

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, was booed during the presentation of certificates to elected area councils chairmen on Friday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the nation’s capital, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, presented the certificates at a ceremony attended by top politicians.

Tijjani’s speech was disrupted by some party supporters when she advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to devise an alternative where people will vote manually if there are technical glitches.

There were complaints of INEC BVAS malfunctioning during the last Saturday’s council election.

But shouting in Hausa, they said, ‘Karya ne ba ma so’, meaning “It’s a lie, we don’t want it”.

The minister attempted to pacify the aggrieved crowd but they shouted her down as sounds of “Ba ma so’, meaning “We don’t want”, rend the air.

Senator Philip Aduda, representative of the FCT at the National Assembly, stormed out of the venue in anger.

