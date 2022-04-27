Minimum marriage age raised to 18 in England and Wales

The legal age of marriage and civil partnerships has been raised to 18 in England and Wales.

Previously, people could get married at 16 or 17 as long as they had parental consent.

The new law also applies to cultural or religious marriages that are not registered with the local council.

Conservative MP Pauline Latham, who introduced the bill to Parliament, said it would “transform the life chances of many girls”.

Under the new rules, children will not face penalties but adults who facilitate their marriage could face up to seven years in jail and a fine, BBC writes.

This would include adults who took children abroad to carry out the marriage.

Backed by the government, the bill has sailed through Parliament with very little opposition – and will receive Royal Assent later this week, meaning it will become law.

The new law will not affect the validity of any marriages or civil partnerships that happened before the legislation comes into force.

It does not apply to Northern Ireland and Scotland, where the minimum age will stay at 16 – in Northern Ireland you still need parental consent to marry at 16, but in Scotland you don’t.

