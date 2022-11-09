Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Millie Bobby Brown Says She Will Like to Play Britney Spears and ‘Tell Her Story in the Right Way

Millie Bobby Brown has shared her love for Britney Spears and how much she would like to portray the singer in a film.

Speaking on the Drew Barrymore Show, the Stranger Things actress was asked to share “something on your bucket list as a producer and a filmmaker.” And she mentioned Spears.

“I think her story, first of all, resonates with me,” Brown told Barrymore. “Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you, it’s like I see the scramble for words, and I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way—and hers only.”

She said a lot more.

Watch her.

