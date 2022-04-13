Millie Bobby Brown is Not Happy With the Way She’s Being Sexualised by the Media

Millie Bobby Brown is not happy with the way she has been sexualised by the media – an action she said got worse after she turned 18.

The Stranger Things star spoke about this during a recent appearance on The Guilty Feminist, in which she told hosts Deborah Frances-White and Susan Wokoma all she’s endured, including inappropriate behavior, throughout her career.

“I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things,” she said during the March 31 chat. “Being liked and trying to fit in, it’s all a lot, and you’re trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that obviously, I’m doing that in the public eye.”

“It can be really overwhelming,” Brown said of being sexualized by the press and social media users. “I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18. Definitely seeing a difference between the way people act, and the way that the press and social media have reacted to me becoming of age.”

“There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me,” she wrote, “but not ever will I be defeated. I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

The British-born actress turned 18 back in February, just several months before the series’ season 4 premiere.

