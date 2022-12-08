Military under pressure to compromise elections – CDS Irabor

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has revealed that security forces came under intense pressure to compromise elections.

He, however, assured Nigerians not to lose sleep over such pressures as the military will maintain its neutrality in line with the directive of the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Gen Irabor made the comment on Thursday while featuring on the Ministerial Media Briefing anchored by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Giving further insight into how they came under pressure, he revealed that security forces are pressured by sundry inducements.

He noted that measures were being put in place by the military hierarchy to ensure that the men obey the directive to remain neutral.

He said personnel are being trained to be more professional in their dealings while Standard Operations Practice (SOP) before, during and after the elections have been codified and distributed to them.

Answering a question on how the military was prepared to ward off pressure to compromise elections given the President’s directive for neutrality, he said: “I’m glad that you reiterated the commander in chief‘s directive to the armed forces.

“I’m afraid you say you have a worry. Rather than worry, I would rather think that trust should be anchored. Why?

“Of course, there will always be pressure from all quarters, wanting to induce security forces, not just the military, the security force the police. And that’s what criminal enterprise is all about. That is what something that is wrong is all about.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...