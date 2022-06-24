Military Court Martial convicts 34 soldiers; recommends imprisonment of 30, dismissal of 4 others

The General and Special Court-Martial set up by Joint Military Task force Operation Hadinkai in North East have recommended the imprisonment of 30 soldiers and officers for committing various offenses.

The Theater Commander of Operation Hadinkai Major General Christopher Musa disclosed this during the inauguration of a Special Court-Martial to try 29 soldiers at the headquarters of the theater in Maimalari Barrack in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Musa who give the breakdown of the cases said a total of 227 soldiers and officers were presented before the military court.

“What we have done is that they were recommended and forwarded to Army Headquarters. The confirming authority for the soldiers rest on the Chief of Army Staff and while the Army Council is the body to rectify the officers before the implementation.”

“We have 30 imprisonment cases, 4 dismissals from the Armed forces, 25 reductions of rank and loss of seniority, 20 loss of pay, severe reprimand 17, discharge and acquitted 10, case struck off 14, recommended summary trial 107 and a total of 227.

“The whole essence is to ensure there is justice that is why it took us some time for us to bring this out because we don’t want anyone to feel he has been shortchanged for whatever reason,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...