Military airstrikes kill scores of innocent villagers in Zamfara community — Residents

Scores of persons have been reportedly killed and others injured during the air bombardment of suspected terrorists by military at the Mutumji community in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, North-West Nigeria on Sunday.

Residents of the troubled community said the incident occurred when military air fighter jet pursued terrorists into a market in the community.

According to the locals, the military engaged in a gun battle with the suspected terrorists for two days at Malele Community which forced the insurgents to flee into the Mutumji community.

The residents of the affected community said they were at the market when they saw an aircraft hovering around and then shortly after, they heard a loud sound of bomb.

Saidu Ishaka, one of the residents of the community who escaped the air bombardment, narrated that he fell down twice because of the vibration and when he stood up, he saw several dead bodies on the ground.

