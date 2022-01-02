Miley Cyrus Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at NYE Performance: Watch

Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she rang in the new year, and she handled it with grace.

The singer debuted her new track “You” at the Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami event and also performed “Party in the USA.” Midway through, she lost control of her top on stage. And instead of allowing that to interrupt her performance, she threw the clothing to the side, walked off stage, and let her background vocalists cover for her.

When she returned with a blazer not long after, she improvised a bit and switched the lyrics to “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” before promising that she “was still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

Watch her:

Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she rang in the new year singing “Party in the USA” at her #MileysNewYearsEveParty. https://t.co/jZd4WZp4dO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2022

