Wednesday, March 23, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Miley Cyrus’ Plane Makes Emergency Landing After It Was Struck By Lightning

Thankfully, Mikey Cyrus, her family, friends and crew members travelling with her are all safe following a scary incident.

The singer revealed that her plane had to make an emergency landing following an unexpected storm and their plane being struck by lightning.

Miley Cyrus shared the update via her Instagram page, thanking everyone who had checked up on her since hearing the news.

She noted that due to the unprecedented weather condition, they couldn’t fly into Paraguay but more importantly, everyone on board is doing okay following the incident.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: